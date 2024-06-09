Porsha Williams "always thought" she would become a waitress.

The 42-year-old star is best-known for appearing on the hit reality TV series 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' - but Porsha actually had other ambitions during her younger years.

She told Us Weekly: "I always thought I’d be a waitress, and I really tried for years. I liked doing that job."

Porsha - who had her own spin-off series called 'Porsha's Family Matters' - also had ambitions to become an attorney. However, she never actually followed her ambition.

The reality star shared: "I was also interested in being an attorney, but I never actually pursued it."

What's more, Porsha revealed that her first job was completely unrelated to her TV career.

She said: "The first job I ever had was as a bus driver."

Porsha quit 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' back in 2021, and she previously revealed that it was something she had been considering for a long time.

The reality TV star - who has a five-year-old daughter called Pilar Jhena - quit the show in order to spend more time with her baby girl.

She told Variety: "I knew that I wanted to semi-retire at 40.

"After I had my daughter - listen - I just knew she was my world. That’s it. I just want as much time with her as possible."

Porsha thought that a break would be good for her mental health, too.

Reflecting on her decision to quit the hit TV show, Porsha explained: "With me in the past dealing with mental health, I knew that I needed to be as healthy mentally as I could be. No drama, etc. Just in a happy peaceful place for my baby girl."