Christine Quinn is "taking 'applications" for a new "baby daddy".

The 35-year-old former 'Selling Sunset' star is currently embroiled in a messy divorce battle with her estranged husband Christian Dumontet - father of her three-year-old son Christian Jr. - but she has now declared she's looking for love again.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Christine was seen on her way to a party in Los Angeles and it was captioned: "Now taking baby daddy applications."

The caption has since been deleted. In the clip, Christine is heard saying: "Do we got it, Daddy?" and a voice off-camera replied: "We got it."

It comes just days after Christine accused her ex of sending someone to spy on her home.

Christine claims Dumontet - who is also known as Christian Richard - "wilfully violated" the terms of his temporary domestic violence restraining order by allegedly getting an acquaintance to snoop around the house where she lives with her son.

In a court filing submitted on Wednesday (05.06.24) and obtained by People magazine, Christine's attorney entered video doorbell footage of an "unknown man" at the former marital home on 27 May, and documents stated the same person was seen leaving with Christian from a court appearance earlier this week.

The paperwork alleged: “Mr. Dumontet sent an agent on his behalf to the property to effectively spy on Mrs. Quinn." Christine was not home but was notified of the individual’s presence after receiving “an alert on her cell phone that a person was on her property", having recently installed video surveillance to "ensure that Mr. Dumontet and his agents abided by the terms of the DVRO — to stay 100 yards away.”

The documents added: “She watched an unknown man live from her phone application snooping around her garage and in front of her pool. He was located in an area of the property that was not available to the public. "Mrs. Quinn did not recognise the person to be associated with Mr. Dumontet; he was a complete stranger." The 35-year-old beauty was left "terrified" by the incident and is still in possession of the doorball footage, though she hasn't filed a police report.

Christian's lawyer accused Christine of making "wild allegations".

The former couple have been at odds since they split earlier this year and Christian filed for divorce to bring their marriage to an end citing "irreconcilable differences".