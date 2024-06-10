Anker has recalled its 321 Power Bank due to potential "fire safety risk".

The compact charging device - which comes with two ports for USB-C and USB-A - has a manufacturing fault that causes the device to overheat.

Despite only a "small number" of the power banks being affected after March 2023, the Chinese electronics manufacturer - which also sells phone chargers, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, 3D printers, charging cables, torches (flashlights), and screen protectors - has decided to recall the lot.

A new blog post read: "We have discovered that some of the lithium-ion batteries used in our A1112 Anker 321 Power Banks (PowerCore 5K, Black) may pose a fire safety risk due to a manufacturing defect. The lithium-ion battery in the affected power banks can overheat, potentially causing melting of plastic components, smoke and fire hazards.

"Although only a small number of batteries (a batch used in the products after March 2023) may be affected by this issue, out of an abundance of caution, we are reaching out to all customers to begin a Recall program.

Those who own one of the power banks can head to www.anker.com to find out more about the recall process.

Anker (c)