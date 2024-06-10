Taylor Swift wore a pair of gloves onstage in Edinburgh after suffering a "weird cramp" in the chilly Scottish city the night before.

The 34-year-old singer wowed fans at Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland on Friday (07.06.24), but Taylor was forced to briefly stop playing her guitar because she was suffering with cramp due to the chill in the air.

She told the crowd: "My hand has frozen in a weird cramp … this is so embarrassing ... it's like performing with a claw.

"No one relates."

And when she returned to the venue on Saturday (08.06.24), she was wearing a pair of black gloves, seemingly to prevent the cramp coming back.

Despite the cold, Taylor relished the experience of performing for her fans in Scotland, admitting that she had an "unforgettable" evening.

The blonde beauty - who performed some of her best-known songs, including 'Cruel Summer' and 'Lover', during the show - said: "Edinburgh, you have given us everything you could possibly give us tonight."

Taylor is set to perform in Liverpool on June 13, 14 and 15, and it was recently announced that the city will be renamed Taylor Town when 150,000 fans descend on the city for her shows at Anfield.

Liverpool City Council announced that the city is getting a new name in celebration of Taylor, while there are also plans to showcase 11 art installations inspired by each era of Taylor's career.

Taylor is scheduled to perform in Cardiff and London, too, and her shows are reportedly set to boost UK spending by almost £1 billion.

Meanwhile, the pop star recently made it into the Forbes' World Billionaires list for the first time, with Taylor becoming the first person in history to reach a net worth of $1 billion solely through their music or performances.

The publication said: "Celebrities are getting richer, too. Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion) joins the 2024 ranks - the first musician to do it based solely on songwriting and performing - after the record-breaking first leg of her 'Eras' tour."