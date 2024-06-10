Katie Holmes is planning a new career as an author.

The 45-year-old actress - who shot to fame on teen show 'Dawson's Creek' in the 1990s - has branched out into writing and directing movies in recent years but she is now hoping to put pen to paper to work on fiction novels.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I’d like to continue to write and direct my own films. Maybe write a few books - fiction."

Katie has been working on a number of fashion projects - including a collaboration with French brand APC - but she also hopes to eventually branch out into beauty and launch her own line.

She added: "Absolutely, I would love to [launch a beauty line]."

It comes after Katie opened up about her time as a teen star playing Joey Potter on 'Dawson's Creek' - admitting she never wanted to be seen as "sexy".

Katie revealed that during her time on the drama series she would have someone come along to photoshoots with her to make sure that she wasn't too sexualised on screen or in publicity shoots because she "just wanted to be an actor."

She told Glamour magazine: "I didn’t want to be the sexy young thing. I am not sexy. I used to have a friend of mine come to all my photo shoots to make sure that they didn’t try to make me that way!I guess I just wanted to be an actor."

She also also insisted there are no plans to bring the show back for a new generation of teens. During the Kering Women in Motion talk series at Cannes Film Festival, Katie said: “For now, we kind of just keeping saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it'."