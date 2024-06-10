Kerry Katona has enjoyed a romantic weekend away with her fiance, which the couple "needed".

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who complained last month that Ryan Mahoney had been "unsupportive" after her recent nose surgery - took the fitness trainer for a spa break because he had requested "quality time" rather than any gifts for his birthday.

She revealed in her column for new! magazine: "It was Ryan’s birthday last weekend and we headed for a little spa weekend at a nice hotel, which was exactly what we needed. He didn’t want any gifts, so quality time is always really nice. I was really struggling with back pain after a lot of travelling too, so we didn’t want to go far."

And a bit of rest was just what the couple needed as they have a frantic few weeks ahead with a pending house move.

Kerry said: "We’re going to be busy this week as we pack up to move house. We have the keys to our new place now, which is exciting.

"We’re renting, but I found out this week that I’ve been accepted for a mortgage from a high street bank, which I’m so happy about. I’ve been trying to get on the property ladder for so long and it shows that you really can turn your life around."

Last month, the 43-year-old star told how she'd gone to stay with her mum Sue after having surgery to rebuild her nose because Ryan had gone to London.

She wrote in her column: "I want to say a massive thank you to my mum, who has been my rock during the last couple of weeks. I’ve been staying at hers and she’s really looked after me. If I’m honest, I’ve felt more lonely than ever during my recovery.

"Ryan was away getting a tattoo in London when I went into hospital and I haven’t seen him since my surgery over a week ago.

"That upset me, because it made me feel unsupported and I could have done with the emotional support.

"I’m always the 'strong mum' in our house and this week I really wanted to be looked after and have him here, but I had my mum instead."

And when she returned to their home, Kerry - who has Molly, 22, Lilly-Sue, 21, Heidi, 16, Max, 15, and nine-year-old DJ from previous relationships - was left "fuming" because no one had done any chores.

She wrote the following week: "I returned home after staying at my mum's last week and the house was in an absolute state.

"I was fuming with the kids and Ryan because no one has tidied up anything. It frustrates me, because it always happens when I'm away.

"I had everyone running around like headless chickens sorting it out."