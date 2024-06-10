Xbox head Phil Spencer has confirmed the company are planning to bring more of their games to other platforms.

At yesterday’s (09.06.24) Xbox Games Showcase, the corporation showed off a number of their upcoming titles, including ‘Doom: The Dark Ages’, which will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC as well as Microsoft’s console.

Now, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming has vowed Xbox will continue to release their projects on other platforms because doing so will “benefit” their I.P.s and the players.

Speaking at IGN Live, he said: “You're going to see more of our games on more platforms.

“And we just see that as a benefit to the franchises we're building. And we see that from the players, that love to be able to play.”

When asked specifically about ‘Doom’, Phil pointed to the series’ multi-platform history, and emphasised he and id Software Studio Director Marty Stratton were keen to keep the franchise available to all players.

“‘Doom’ is definitely one of those franchises that has a history of so many platforms.

“It’s a franchise that I think everyone deserves to play. When I was in a meeting with Marty a couple years ago, I asked Marty what he wanted to do, and he said he wanted to sell it on all platforms. Simple as that.”