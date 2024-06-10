‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ will require a constant internet connection.

After the upcoming first-person-shooter - which is being co-developed by Treyarch and Raven Software - was shown off at the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday (09.06.24), publisher Activision confirmed players would always need to be connected to the internet because the title uses “texture streaming across all game modes”, including the single-player Campaign.

In an update to their support page, Activision wrote: “To deliver the highest-quality visuals while also reducing the game’s overall storage space on your hard drive, ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ will use texture streaming across all game modes.

“This means you’ll need a continuous internet connection to play any game mode, including Campaign.

“If you’re on a console, Campaign can be played without a premium subscription service such as Game Pass Core or PlayStation Plus.”

Microsoft also confirmed the game will be approximately 309.85 GB in size for the Xbox Series X|S, making ‘Black Ops 6’ the biggest title in the franchise.

Aside from these reveals, Treyarch’s associate creative director Mies Leslie said the game would be acting as a “fresh start for everyone”, and added the skins players had purchased on ‘Modern Warfare 2’ and ‘Modern Warfare 3’ would not carry over into the new title.

He told IGN: “So, day one, you won't be running around with any of those skins, so that it doesn't break that immersion in that narrative we want.

“Now, of course, we're going to add those things into post-launch. We know players like those stuff, and then we'll find really cool things that tie to ‘Black Ops’ lore and also new exciting stuff as well.”