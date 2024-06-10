Naomi Campbell hopes to raise her children in London.

The 54-year-old supermodel has a three-year-old daughter and a 12-month-old son, who were born to a surrogate, and though she hasn't yet planned where her family will "set up shop", she'd love to see them have a similar childhood to her own.

She told the Evening Standard newspaper: “I love London and I want my kids educated here. I loved going to school in London, and I’d like my kids to follow in my footsteps.

"I haven’t decided where we are going to set up shop, but I hope it’s here.

"I like the English education system, absolutely. I don’t like the American version of the English education system.”

Naomi tries not to leave her children for long periods of time and loves the unpredictability of parentood.

She said: "Motherhood is so much fun. You just don’t know what’s going to happen at any given moment. I feel like I’m reliving my childhood. I just hate leaving home.

"These days when I travel, I try to make it not longer than 48 hours as it’s too disruptive.

"Unless I can do a job in and out, then the kids have to come with.”

Naomi's little girl has already inherited her love of dancing, though the model admitted she doesn't get to class as often as she'd like.

She said: "I don’t know about a star, but I definitely wanted to be in theatre or the arts as I loved dancing.

"Whenever I’m in London I’m always saying I want to go to class. But I never find the time.

"There’s nothing that smells like a ballet room – the floor, the bar - it’s the freedom of expression of dance that I love so much.

"My daughter likes to dance too."