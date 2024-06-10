Mamie Laverock’s family have shared the first photo of the ‘When Calls the Heart’ actress since she was almost killed in a hospital balcony fall.

The 19-year-old actress, famed for her role as nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan on the popular Hallmark show, plunged five storeys in May in an accident her mother last week branded “negligence” by medical authorities.

Her family have now posted an updated on her condition by posting a close-up image of her in her hospital bed on Facebook.

The image showed the teen’s hand resting on a teddy bear, with her fingernails painted red.

Mamie’s face was out of the frame but it was clear she was hooked to an IV.

News broke in May Mamie was on life support after she plunged from a five-story balcony at a Vancouver hospital where she had been recovering from an undisclosed “medical emergency”.

Her mother Nicole Rockmann has said St Paul’s Hospital now has a “negligence-type case” to answer.

She told the Los Angeles Times: “We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong.

“It’s unbelievable that she’s with us. There will be accountability.”

Nicole said it was an “absolute miracle” Mamie is alive and blamed St Paul’s for the fall – which she stressed was not “intended” and wasn’t a suicide attempt by the actress.

Mamie was transferred from St Paul’s to a trauma centre after her fall.

A spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St Paul’s, confirmed to the LA Times an “incident happened” at the hospital but could not get into details due to patient privacy.

The representative added: “In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety.

“Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and we offer our best wishes for a full recovery.”

When Nicole spoke to the LA Times, she said Mamie had “just opened her eyes” and was “aware” enough to be able to squeeze her hand.

But she added the actress was in “tremendous” agony and she was being sedated after multiple surgeries.