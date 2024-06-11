Maya Hawke admits filming the final season of 'Stranger Things' has been "heartbreaking".

The 25-year-old actress - who joined the show as Robin Buckley in season three, which aired five years ago - is trying to be there for her castmate and the crew who have been part of the Netflix sci-fi series since the beginning.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "It's already starting to be heartbreaking, you know? I mean, it's the end of a really long journey.

"Longer for some of my castmates, even, than for me. So it's really sentimental.

"But as a late addition cast member, I feel like it's my job to be here to facilitate their feelings and just be grateful and excited to have been a part of it at all."

Despite all the emotions around the end of the show - which will reach its conclusion with the upcoming fifth and final season - and its often draining storylines, Maya tries to be the one to keep people feeling cheery on set.

She added: "We shoot for a long time, so it's kind of reinvigorating [to bring] the joy and finding it everyday and making it new. It's a really fun thing to do."

The 'Inside Out 2' star is the daughter of Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, and she recently admitted that there are "so many people" in the world who do not get to embark on the sort of career she has because they do not have industry connections.

She told the Saturday Times: "'Deserves...’ is a complicated word.

"There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway.

"And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles."