Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in talks to return to 'Practical Magic 2'.

Warner Bros. have confirmed a sequel to the original 1998 movie - which featured Bullock and Kidman as two witch sisters - is in the works and will be on the way "soon".

A post on the Warner Bros. X account read: "It’s official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon. #PracticalMagic2 #ComingSoon (sic)"

According to Variety, Bullock and Kidman are in talks to return for the sequel, which could see them reprise their respective roles as Sally and Gillian Owens.

Based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel of the same name, the original movie saw the Owens sisters, who are raised by their eccentric aunts, try to break a curse, in which any man who loved a woman from their family ended up dead.

Bullock and Kidman are expected to produce the sequel, alongside Denise Di Novi - who produced the first film - and Akiva Goldsman is to write the script.

In 2019, there was talk of a prequel 'Practical Magic' TV series, based on Hoffman's book 'Rules of Magic', but it didn't ever materialise.

Stockard Channing, Evan Rachel Wood, and Dianne Wiest also appeared in the 1998 original motion picture.

Despite initially receiving mixed reviews from critics and grossing $68.3 million from its $75 million budget, 'Practical Magic' has since gained a cult following.

As has Alan Silvestri's spooky score, which features Stevie Nicks' re-recording of 'Crystal' and 'If You Ever Did Believe', as well as Elvis Presley hit 'Always on My Mind', and Joni Mitchell's 'A Case of You'.