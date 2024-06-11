Mark Wahlberg thinks all of his success is down to his faith.

The 53-year-old Hollywood star - who is married to model Rhea Durham and has Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and 14-year-old Grace with her - is a practicing Catholic and explained that his dedication to religion has enabled him to find a "good balance" within his life and career.

He told Fox News Digital: "My faith, my faith and my family and just finding good balance. But I have to attribute all my success to my faith. It's the most important thing."

The 'Father Stu' actor previously insisted that he "doesn't shy away" from his religion but also does not wish to force it on others, although he "doesn't know" if the concept is still popular in the modern world.

He said: "It's just the most important aspect of my life. It's the most important thing. It's afforded me all the things that I've been able to accomplish in my life — my faith, my discipline. I don't know that it's not popular. I just kind of focus on me again. I don't shy away from my faith, but I also don't jam it down anybody's throat.

"I've always said that I hope God is a movie fan. I mean, I've made some movies, whether it be 'Boogie Nights' or even 'Ted' where, you know, they could be a bit questionable.

"But I also don't want to compromise my artistic integrity. But as a parent and as a husband, those things definitely weigh into my decision-making. But I do like taking chances and risks. But I also was really proud of making a movie ['Father Stu'] that was a love letter to my faith."