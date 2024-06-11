Justin Baldoni is "on the mend" after spending a week in hospital.

The 40-year-old actor - who is married to Emily Fuxler and has kids Maiya, six, and four-year-old Max with her - was struck down with an infection and took to social media on Monday (10.06.24) to update his fans and thank medical staff.

Alongside a snap of himself on a hospital bed with his children, he wrote on Instagram: "Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective.

"God is so good. On the mend and feeling grateful.

"Thank you to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at St. John’s. Your dedication and compassion were extraordinary."

The 'Jane the Virgin' star did not elaborate on exactly what had happened to him but also thanked his friends and family for their support through the difficult time as he claimed that his "soulmate" wife had slept rough so that she could be with him every day.

He said: To the friends and family who knew I was here—thank you for your prayers, visits, and for cheering me up.

"And to my wife, my soulmate - who is so stubborn she wouldn’t leave my side and slept on a bench… I love the s*** out of you. Forever."

In terms of his career, Justin will next star in 'It Ends With Us', an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 young adult novel, alongside former 'Gossip Girl' actress Blake Lively.

Justin - who has worked behind the camera on movies including 'Clouds' and Five Feet Apart' - will also direct the project, which he first obtained the rights for in 2019.

Both stars will also serve as executive producers, as will author Colleen - who is also consulting on the film - and Wayfarer's Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Colf. Christy Hall will adapt the script and produce alongside Alex Saks and Jamey Heath.