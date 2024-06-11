The Premier League is coming to 'Football Manager'.

Yesterday (10.06.24), the Premier League and Sports Interactive - the developer behind the beloved title - announced a four-year licensing partnership which will see all 20 major clubs, players and official kits join every version of the game.

In a statement, Sports Interactive Studio Director Miles Jacobson said: "Since 'Football Manager's inception, we have always wanted to work with the Premier League, and we’re delighted to announce today that at last we are.

"The partnership isn’t just about the huge in-game benefits it’ll give our fans, but also the opportunities it provides us to help with the incredible things that the Premier League and their clubs do off the pitch. That includes community and charitable work, two things we’re enormously passionate about, as well as the ability to work with some of their existing partners.

"We are very grateful to the Premier League and their other partners in our space for enabling us to be an officially licensed product of the world’s most commercially successful football league."

Nivine Emeran, Director of Licensing at SEGA West, added: "After much anticipation, it's thrilling to finally partner with the Premier League and welcome them to 'Football Manager' and our licensing family."

SEGA will reveal more information about the Premier League's integration into the game later in 2024.