Emma Roberts likes to give her skin a breather by going makeup-free from time to time.

The 'American Horror Story' star, 33, has revealed her go-to minimal makeup look for the days when she wants to give zero effort.

She told PEOPLE: “I feel like it's all about glowing, dewy skin and amazing lashes.

“Then I'll throw on a lip. To me, if your skin is looking amazing, pinch your cheeks, throw on [lip color], throw on some mascara and you're good to go.”

Emma - who is the niece of Hollywood star Julia Roberts, 56 - admitted sometimes she leaves the house without any makeup.

She said: “There are some days where I don't even wear makeup and I'm just all about skin care and letting my skin breathe."

The 'Wild Child' star also spilled a hack for brow gel when you haven't got any.

She shared: “I'm obsessed with brow gel. But if I don't have it, I’ll put hairspray on a spoolie and brush my brows up.”

The Kiko Milano global brand ambassador also revealed that she is taking the summer off to rest.

She said: “It's the first summer I've had in a long time where I'm not filming, so I just want to really make the most of getting to be with my family and my friends and just kind of take a beat.

“It's been a weird last few years.”