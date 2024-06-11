Activision has insisted 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's colossal 309.85 GB download size is "not representative of a typical player install experience".

After the first-person-shooter was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday (09.06.24), players were shocked to learn how big the upcoming title was when details were released by Microsoft.

Now, publisher Activision has since clarified the game's file size will be smaller when it launches in October, as the figure shown also includes 'Modern Warfare II', 'Modern Warfare III' and 'Warzone'.

Taking to X, the Call of Duty Updates account wrote: "Correction: The estimated file size currently displayed on the 'Black Ops 6' pre-order pages does not represent the download size or disk footprint for 'Black Ops 6'.

The sizes as shown include the full installations of 'Modern Warfare II', 'Modern Warfare III', 'Warzone' and all relevant content packs, including all localized languages combined which is not representative of a typical player install experience.

"Players will be able to download 'Black Ops 6' at launch without downloading any other 'Call of Duty' titles or all of the language packs .

"The actual estimation of the Black Ops 6 file size will be available closer to launch."

As well as the download size, Activision revealed the title would always need to be connected to the internet because there will be "texture streaming across all game modes".

In an update to their support page, the company penned: “To deliver the highest-quality visuals while also reducing the game’s overall storage space on your hard drive, ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ will use texture streaming across all game modes.

“This means you’ll need a continuous internet connection to play any game mode, including Campaign.

“If you’re on a console, Campaign can be played without a premium subscription service such as Game Pass Core or PlayStation Plus.”