Steve Carell knew Taylor Swift was "special" the first time he met her.

The 61-year-old actor is a long-time fan of the chart-topping pop star, and Steve has recalled meeting Taylor on the set of 'Total Request Live', the long-running MTV show.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the host said: "You know, I was doing some research about the things that people may not know about Steve Carell and I read somewhere that you were a Swiftie ... a Taylor Swift fan."

Steve then recalled coming face-to-face with Taylor, 34, for the first time.

He shared: "Listen, I met - briefly - I met Taylor Swift.

"Remember 'TRL', way, way back. So early on in my career and in hers too, I was obviously much older, but we were both on 'TRL' at the same time. I met her sort of in passing and I thought, ‘Boy is she, she seems special,’ like even back then. Very sweet, very nice. Just had a really nice first impression."

Taylor began dating NFL star Travis Kelce in 2023, and Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate - recently claimed that he played the role of "matchmaker" for the celebrity duo.

During an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show', Patrick shared: "I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert.

"He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I had some input in there as well, I was like, dude, just go for it, just go for it and you know Travis man, he does it."

Patrick plays alongside Travis at the Kansas City Chiefs and he's thrilled for his teammate.

The sports star said: "He’s a great dude and I’m glad it’s all worked out for the best."