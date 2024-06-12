Dick Van Dyke wants to star in a one-man show.

The legendary actor - who turned 98 in December - has revealed that he's eager to create his own one-man show, explaining that he has "a lot of stories to tell".

The movie star - who made his Broadway debut in the 1950s - told PEOPLE: "I was thinking of doing - 80 years in the business, I have a lot of stories to tell. I thought I'd just do a one-man show, like this. Just sit and talk to the audience."

Asked if his ambition is likely to be realised, Dick replied: "I've got a list. I'm pretty close."

Earlier this month, Dick described his workout routine as his "secret weapon".

The veteran actor does three gym sessions a week at the age of 98, and he believes that it's the key to his good health.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he shared: "I recommend it to everybody. That's my secret weapon."

The award-winning star feels that actors are in a privileged position.

Dick admitted that he's had "such a good time" during his decades-long career in the movie business.

The 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' actor - who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2012 - shared: "It isn't work - it's play. Actors are so lucky. I've had such a good time."

Despite this, Dick suggested that he's the last actor of his kind in Hollywood.

The iconic movie star said: "I think I'm the last of my generation, really. I'm 98. I have almost all my marbles. I can't remember what I had for breakfast."