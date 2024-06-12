Sienna Miller "didn't want a younger boyfriend" but she "fell in love quickly" with Oli Green.

The 42-year-old actress started dating Oli after meeting him at a Halloween party and they made their public debut as a couple at an Oscars party in 2022 and welcomed their first child together earlier this year - but Sienna has confessed she initially didn't want to get involved with Oli because of their 15-year age difference.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I didn’t expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love. I wasn’t like, 'I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend.'

"It was more, 'Why are you young? That’s so annoying'."

However, she found Oli to be "wise and well-adjusted" and she's convinced it comes from generational differences.

Sienna explained: "There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women. It’s specific to him, he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation.

"They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field. I see it in his female friends as well as in the men ...

"[I have learned from] people who are younger about how clear they are in their boundaries, having that self-assuredness and self-advocacy, having 'no' in the repertoire in a way that we just weren’t encouraged to have."

The 'Alfie' star went on to explain she now feels "much more balanced and settled and wise" after undergoing years of therapy.

She added: "I think I’ve got some wisdom from all of the things I’ve been through. The more interesting and complicated your life is, the better you’ll end up being."

Sienna is mum to Marlowe, 11, with her ex Tom Sturridge as well as her new daughter with Oli, and she previously admitted she felt self-conscious about becoming a mum again in her 40s.

She told Vogue magazine: "I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby ... to show I’m in on the joke."

The screen star bared her baby bump in a photoshoot for the magazine, and she said of the decision: "I was nervous about the idea of it ... [But] I was like, I’ll have that photo for the rest of my baby’s life.

"It’s kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I’m constantly doing that."