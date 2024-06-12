Rory McIlroy has called off his divorce.

The 35-year-old golf champion had split from wife Erica Stoll last month after seven years of marriage, but the petition he lodged in a Florida court a few weeks ago - which stated their union was “irretrievably broken” - has now been voluntarily dismissed.

And Rory has confirmed that he and Erica, who are parents to three-year-old daughter Poppy, have "resolved [their] differences" and are looking forward to a future together.

He told The Guardian newspaper: “There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

Rory spoke as he arrived in North Carolina, where he is seeking to end his near 10-year wait to win a fifth major.

He said: “I’m really proud of my body of work over the past 15 years and everything that I have achieved, whether it be season-long titles or individual tournaments or majors.

“Obviously getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while, but I’m more confident than ever that I’m right there, that I’m as close as I’ve ever been.”

The Northern Irishman's team originally confirmed a month ago that he had split from Erica, who he met at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

His manager Sean O'Flaherty said in a statement: "Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed.

“They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible.”

It later emerged the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement, though the details were not made public, and that the sportsman - who is worth an estimated $216 million - was seeking shared custody and for a parenting plan to be established for Poppy.