Kevin Jonas has been treated for skin cancer.

The 36-year-old Jonas Brothers singer has had a small growth removed from his forehead after he was found to have developed a basal cell carcinoma and urged fans to be vigilant about getting moles checked for any signs of changes.

He captioned a video of himself at a medical facility: "Friendly reminder to get your moles checked [prayer emoji] (sic)"

In the clip, Kevin could be seen lying down and said: "So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head."

He then zoomed in on the location of his forehead where the growth was to be removed and continued: “Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it.

“So here we go."

The footage then cut to the 'Leave Before You Love Me' singer post-surgery as he showed himself lifting up the gauze that covered where he had been treated, but he covered the wound with an emoji.

Sitting in his car, he said: “Alright, I’m all done. Now it’s time to heal, heading home.”

Kevin ended his video with another call out to fans to look after their skin.

He said: “Make sure to get those moles checked, people!”

The 'Sucker' hitmaker - who has daughters Alena, 10, and Valentina, seven, with wife Danielle - was praised by the Skin Cancer Foundation for "raising awareness" and the organisation also sent him their best messages.

The charity commented on his post: "So sorry to hear about your BCC, Kevin. Thank you for raising awareness. Early detection is key. Wishing you the best on your recovery journey."