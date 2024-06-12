YouTube rolls out thumbnail testing for creators

2024/06/12 12:00 (BST)

YouTube is letting content creators test the performance of multiple thumbnails.

The company first announced the feature in June 2023 for a small number of creators, but now the 'Thumbnail Test and Compare' tool is being rolled out to "all creators with access to advanced features".

In a post from the YouTube team, they said: "Thumbnail Test and Compare is a feature that lets you upload up to three video thumbnails to test with viewers to help pick your winner.

"Some people call this A/B testing, but Test and Compare takes it even further with up to three thumbnail options!"

The feature displays your chosen thumbnails "even across your video's viewers", with a "winning thumbnail" chosen based on which of the three "generates the most wattch time share".

However, YouTube clarified: "It may take a few days or up to two weeks to get finalised test results from your thumbnails.

"Often even after two weeks of testing, you may still not get a 'Winner' test result.

"The amount of time it takes to get test results is affected by a variety of factors including the amount of impressions your videos get and how different your thumbnails are.

"If a test is in progress, you will see a 'Running' status."

The report with the results will either display a 'Winner' label "if a thumbnail clearly outperformed other thumbnails based on watch time share", or 'Preferred' if it's "likely" to have done so.

They added: "If there's no clear winner, the first thumbnail will be selected and shown to your audience."

Meanwhile, creators "can always manually select" the thumbnail, and ignore the advice altogether.

