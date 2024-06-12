Steam owner Valve is being sued for £656 million.

The company - which owns the world's largest digital distributer for PC games - has been accused of using its dominance in the market to overcharge 14 million users in the UK.

Digital rights campaigner Vicki Shotbolt is bringing the collective action claim to the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

It accuses Valve of "shutting out" competition, while Shotbolt claimed: "Valve is rigging the market and taking advantage of UK gamers."

The lawsuit accuses the company of "forcing" publishers to sign up to 'price parity-obligations', which stop titles being sold on rival platforms at a cheaper price.

Shotbolt alleged that Steam has been able to charge an "excessive commission of up to 30 percent", meaning customers in the UK over-pay for games and add-on content.

She said she is bringing the claim - which accuses Valve of breaching UK competition law for at least six years - in a bid to "to stop this unlawful conduct and help people get back what they are owed".

The claim is being backed by legal firm Milberg London LLP.

Leading partner Natasha Pearman said: "UK gamers spend billions every year and Valve has a stranglehold on the PC gaming market. Competition law is there to protect consumers and ensure that markets work properly.

“When they don’t work properly and consumers are harmed, collective actions of this kind provide consumers with a voice and a way of holding big companies, like Valve, to account.

"We’re delighted to be working with Vicki to seek compensation for UK consumers."