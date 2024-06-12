Norman Reedus went through the pain barrier for the combat scenes in 'Ballerina'.

The 55-year-old star plays an undisclosed role in the forthcoming 'John Wick' spin-off film and explained that filming additional action scenes in Budapest took a toll on his body.

Speaking to Collider, Norman said: "It was painful. I just got back from Budapest where we added more fight scenes to it. So, I went from Japan to Budapest, back to Japan basically.

"It's high-octane. It's a cool story, it's well-acted, visually stunning, but it's just like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang."

Reedus admits that he has huge admiration for the way Keanu Reeves copes with the physical demands of the action franchise as the combat scenes are very different from his own spin-off series 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'.

He said: "I know Keanu, and my hat's off to him because it's a very physical, full-on, I-need-a-bottle-of-Advil-all-day-long type of job. But it's fun. It's super fun. The choreography is tight, tight, tight.

"In 'Daryl Dixon', it's a loose fight. It's a sloppy fight. There are no sloppy fights in that."

Ana de Armas leads the cast of 'Ballerina' and explained last month that her body had been left battered and bruised by combat scenes with Reeves – who is reprising the role of assassin Wick in the movie.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: "We've been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I'm in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I'm complaining, I'm sore, I'm bruised."