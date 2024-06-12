Gucci Mane is mourning the loss of his former protegee, Enchanting.

The 44-year-old rapper - whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis - previously signed the 26-year-old rap star to his 1017 Records label and hailed her "a true star" in a touching tribute.

He wrote on social media: “So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting."

A representative for the star told The Shade Room she had died following an overdose and had been in hospital after trying to get clean.

The statement from her manager read: “She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried."

Just a week prior to her passing, Enchanting - whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry - had teased fans about shooting a new music video.

She wrote on Instagram: "Go sub n y’all go get a music video in bout 2 weeks. (sic)"

Enchanting embarked on a career in music when she was 18, and admitted it took a while to find her voice.

She explained in a profile on the 1017 website: “I had to get comfortable with my voice.

“Staying in the studio and constantly recording, it helps me find the style I can be good at.”

She was briefly signed to 1017 in 2020, before leaving the following year.

Enchanting released five studio albums, her most recent being 2022's ‘Luv Scarred/No Luv (Deluxe)’.

Her boyfriend MotionGod Bandman was among those to pay tribute to the star following her untimely death.

He wrote on Facebook: “You finally found that peace that you was looking for.”