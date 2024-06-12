Rebel Wilson hasn't met her fiancée’s parents.

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress got engaged to Ramona Agruma over a year ago, but she has yet to meet her future in-laws, which she believes is down to cultural differences with the designer's family.

She told Today.com: “Ramona was born in Latvia, and it’s not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are.

“I just think some people need a bit more time — and some people won’t ever come around to it, and that’s fine, and that’s their decision.

"There are still parts of the world that aren’t as accepting.”

But the couple are planning a trip to Europe in a few weeks’ time and Rebel is looking forward to meeting Ramona's family.

She said: “I’m really excited to meet them because I know they are very smart. Ramona’s mother is a doctor."

The 44-year-old actress explained how her and Ramona's 19-month-old daughter Royce opened the doors for the meeting.

She said: “Roycie is the real icebreaker — they’ve been FaceTiming with her."

The 'Bridesmaids' star recently admitted Ramona's father wasn't speaking to the couple because of their relationship.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's 'Desert Island Discs' programme, Rebel said: “I’m lucky in my case, even though I come from a very conservative background, it went very, very well ... My grandparents, who are in their 90s, just so chilled and cool with it.

“Ramona’s family, not as much. Her mum has luckily come around now, her father still doesn’t talk to her, but we’re hoping that will change.”

The 'Cats' actress had been in the process of using a surrogate to have a child when she first met Ramona and was thankful her partner was quickly accepting of her family plans.

She said: “I’d already been planning to use a surrogate to have a child and I’d done several rounds of IVF and I had one embryo transfer, which sadly didn’t work.

“Almost right at meeting Ramona, I was planning on the second embryo transfer, and I was like, ‘Babe I don’t know how to tell you this, but I’m going to have a child kind of around November.’

“Ramona just looked at me and said, ‘Well, I love you and if you have a child, I’m going to love your child exactly the same way.’”