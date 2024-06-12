Sumo Group will be laying off roughly 250 employees.

The company - who owns ‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’ and ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ developer Sumo Digital - has announced it would axing approximately 15 per cent of its workforce due to “recent difficulties” the current games industry has posed to the business.

In a statement, Sumo wrote: “Over the last 21 years, Sumo has grown from small beginnings into a family of studios across the UK and the world, which we’re incredibly proud of.

“While we have been able to manage through many of the recent difficulties the games industry has faced, we have not been immune and reshaping operations across the business to better navigate the upcoming challenges expected in the coming months, is a path we must now take to ensure the security of the business going forward.”

It has since been confirmed the corporation’s subsidiary studio Timbre Games - which is based in Canada and had been working on two unannounced titles - will be shut down entirely as a result of Sumo's layoffs.

The statement continued: “The difficult decision to reduce our costs across the business in a number of ways is a direct result of these challenges, and unfortunately will include a reduction in the number of people the business can support. Every alternate route to limit the impact to our people is being considered but sadly this process of transformation will affect up to 15 per cent of our people across the Group in Canada, UK, Poland, Czech Republic and India.

“This is an incredibly challenging process to go through for everyone at Sumo and our focus is now on supporting our people and working with our partners on their games as we move forward to ensure we emerge from this difficult time, ready for the future.”