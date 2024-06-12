BTS star Jin is set to hug 1,000 fans upon his return from military service.

The 31-year-old K-pop sensation - whose real name is Kim-Seok-jin - is the eldest member of the South Korean boy band and had been working as an assistant drill instructor at a training facility in the country.

A raffle took place for members of the ARMY - their loyal fan base - to get the opportunity to give the singer an embrace on Thursday (13.06.24).

Ms Park, 32, was one of the lucky fans to win a hug with her idol.

She said: "I’m so happy now that I will meet Jin.

"I didn’t expect to win. I couldn’t believe it so all weekend I kept checking over and over again.”

Jin already reunited with his bandmates - RM, 28, Suga 31, Jung Kook, 26, J-Hope, 30, V, 28, and Jimin, also 28 – briefly and hosted a livestream for fans.

He said: "Thank you for waiting for me, I love you. I will try to express my feelings tomorrow."

As well as hugs, Jin will perform special requests to 3,000 fans.

One fan attending is flying all the way from the Philippines for the intimate fan event.

There was also outrage when some fans accused label HYBE of trying to use fans to sell more BTS albums.

However, Jin insisted during his livestream: "This is something that the company and I prepared in good intention, so please understand."

Meanwhile, Jung Kook previously declared that the "synergy of BTS in 2025” will be “incredible".

The 'IDOL' band have been on a break since last summer due to the band members focusing on solo projects and carrying out mandatory military service.

And Jung Kook admitted he's missing his bandmates and is excited about their reunion.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he said: “We were always together for so many years that I felt the void of them not being next to me. You know, I miss them… I think the synergy of BTS in 2025 will be incredible.”