Daniel Radcliffe can't cope with "heavy" dramas so mainly watches cartoons.

The 'Harry Potter' actor admitted he's never sat through an episode of 'The Sopranos' or 'Breaking Bad' - which are widely viewed as some of the best television shows every made - but he prefers reality TV programmes or animated series.

Daniel - who has had voice roles on the likes of 'Rick and Morty', 'BoJack Horseman' and 'Robot Chicken' in the past - told Comic Book Resources: “Honestly, I watch cartoons, and I watch reality TV.

“I’ve never seen ‘Breaking Bad.’ I’ve never watched ‘The Sopranos’ or ‘The Wire.’ All the sort of heavy, hour-long stuff — just, I can’t.

I think it does probably in part stem from growing up on 'The Simpsons' in the way that I think so many people of our generation's kids."

But the 34-year-old actor insisted his love of 'The Simpsons' has taught him a lot.

He said: "I was watching ‘Jeopardy!’ the other night, and one of the contestants credited a ton of his trivia knowledge to ‘The Simpsons.’

"That’s absolutely true of me as well. There are so many weird facts and things, from my general knowledge of the world to my sense of humour, [that] were formed in some way by ‘The Simpsons'...

“It makes sense that our generation of people that have grown up on ‘The Simpsons’ would want to continue watching more adult-themed cartoons when they got older.”

Daniel believes many of the animated series that he enjoys would be too dark if they were presented as live actions shows.

He said: “I think a lot of ‘BoJack Horseman’ would be just too f****** bleak and sad if it wasn’t a talking horse.

"The classic example is Homer strangling Bart in ‘The Simpsons.’ In a live action [series], that’s just like a horrendous act of child abuse that there’s nothing funny about whatsoever, whereas it’s a running gag in ‘The Simpsons,’ and it’s funny because of what Bart’s neck does.”

The 'Swiss Army Man' actor - who has a 13-month-old son with partner Erin Darke - recently admitted he'd love to offer "fame counselling" to reality stars.

Referring to those who have appeared on 'The Bachelor', he told The Atlantic: “I always find them fascinating to talk to.

"I say I always want to do fame counselling with them, because I’m just like, ‘I’ve had a lot of practice at this now - you guys have just been shot out of a cannon.'

"[I always want to ask them] 'How are you? Are you okay?'”