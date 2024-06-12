Rihanna's family use products from her new haircare line.

The 36-year-old star recently launched Fenty Hair, and she's confirmed that her two sons use some of the products.

Rihanna - who has RZA, two, and Riot, ten months, with rap star A$AP Rocky - told 'Extra': "It’s perfect for their hair."

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker subsequently revealed that her boys both love bath time with their mom.

She shared: "They never even know it. They don't even see it coming. They're just playing with the water. They love the water. They can't get out of the bath."

Rihanna also explained how RZA's hair differs from that of his brother.

She said: "It’s longer than Riot’s, and it’s thicker than Riot’s. So I can try anything on his hair, and I love styling his hair.

"My mom is really the hairdresser of the family. She’s not a hairdresser, but RZA lets her do his hair."

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed that Rihanna "loves" parenting her children.

The award-winning star is "all about motherhood" and she's relishing the challenge of raising her boys.

The insider told PEOPLE: "She brings the kids on every trip, including work trips. The kids come with her everywhere. She never complains that she's tired. She seems to just love life."

Rocky, 35 - who began dating the pop star back in 2020 - has also been hugely "supportive" of Rihanna since they became parents for the first time.

The source shared: "They're doing a great job raising their kids. He's very supportive of Rihanna, too.

"They're both extremely driven and hard-working. He's the same way - you'll never hear him complain. They’re amazing together. Rihanna truly seems the happiest."