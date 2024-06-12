Chaka Khan tells the truth "all the time".

The 71-year-old singer has acknowledged that she can be blunt in her criticism - but she doesn't have any plans to change her ways.

She told The Independent: "I just tell the truth all the time, and I can’t help it.

"It upsets people sometimes. But hell, if the truth upsets you I can’t really help that."

Chaka first found stardom as the lead vocalist of the funk band Rufus in the 70s.

And although she's subsequently enjoyed huge success as a solo artist, it hasn't been an easy transition to make.

The Grammy-winning star explained: "I had a very hard time, especially in concert. I was so used to having [guitarist Tony Maiden] on one side of me and [bassist Bobby Watson] on the other."

Chaka initially struggled to deal with the extra attention that came her way.

She shared: "All of a sudden, I’m all on my own.

"I had to step forward and be what was really going on.

"And I didn’t know how to do that. And the record company was screwing Rufus, screwing me - there was just a royal lot of screwing going on. And I was beginning to lose my love for what I love to do. And that scared the hell out of me. Because if I lost that … I wouldn’t be here. I’d have to go. Do you know what I’m saying?"

Chaka ultimately turned to drug and alcohol abuse, as she struggled to cope with the pressures of the music industry.

The singer - who has now been sober for almost 20 years - said: "I found ways to hang on. Substance abuse, and all kinds of other s***."