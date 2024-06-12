Travis Kelce always saw baseball as his career "plan B".

The Super Bowl-winning star enjoyed playing football and baseball during his younger years, and he always considered baseball to be a fallback career option.

The NFL star - who began dating Taylor Swift in 2023 - said on the 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce' podcast: "I know so many guys that played baseball that were also really good at football."

Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, then asked: "Was there ever a point where you almost pursued baseball instead of other sports?"

And Travis replied: "It was always something in the back of my mind that I knew, like, I had a chance at if I wanted to give it a run."

Travis, 34 - who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL - believes he has a lot of the natural attributes needed to succeed as a baseball player.

He explained: "You know, I think my size and my athleticism, as well as the fact that I could throw a throw a baseball.

"I could track a baseball in the outfield. Like, I felt like I would I would always get a chance.

"So it was always in the back of my mind that I had that as a plan B, which is why I tried to, you know, play in 2010 when I got kicked out of school or when I got kicked off the team for a little bit.

"I was always just kinda keeping that alive in a sense."

Travis hosted an episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in 2023, and he's previously been tipped to move into the entertainment industry after he retires from the NFL.

A source told PEOPLE: "He's really enjoyed hosting, and after he retires, he wants to lean into acting and hosting. He had a blast at 'Saturday Night Live'."