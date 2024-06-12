Miley Cyrus wishes she could travel the world "anonymously".

The 31-year-old singer is one of the best-known music stars on the planet - but Miley would actually love to fly under the radar.

During an appearance on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman', Miley - who previously played the central character on the TV show 'Hannah Montana' - shared: "My perfect life would be the synopsis of my TV show, it would be normal by day and a superstar by night.

"One of my wishes is to travel the world anonymously. To be able to walk down and experience cities that I have been to, but on tour. To be exactly who I am right now but to travel anonymously."

Miley appreciates the support of her fans, but she doesn't have any desire to embark on another stadium tour.

The 'Flowers' hitmaker - who is the daughter of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus - explained: "I’ve toured, I’ve performed, I’ve been in stadiums my entire life, being isolated.

"Even as a baby, dad would bring me up and hold me up over the crowd. But shortly after lockdown, I performed in Mexico for 130,000 and it gave me a lot of anxiety."

Miley has also found that she becomes easily frustrated with life on the road.

The chart-topping singer - who first found stardom as a child - said: "Usually I am in a locker room. And they tell you to wear flip flops in the showers or you will get fungus foot.

"Boredom is like torture for me. I wouldn’t want to commit to four years of intimate shows, just in case I get bored.

"Sometimes after doing it for two and a half years, maybe you don’t like it as much."