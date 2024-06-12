Paris Hilton feels "so happy" for Sofia Richie after she became a mom for the first time.

The 25-year-old model welcomed her daughter Eloise in May, and Paris - who grew up alongside Nicole Richie, Sofia's sister - has revealed that she's thrilled for the runway star.

Paris, 43, told E! News: "It's so special. Being a mom is my favourite area and I have known Sofia since she was born."

The socialite admitted that she's really pleased for her showbiz pal, noting that Sofia looks "exactly like" her daughter.

Paris - who has son Phoenix, 16 months, and daughter London, seven months, with her husband Carter Reum - shared: "Her baby, I just saw a photo of her the other night, looks exactly like her. It's like a twin. I'm just so happy for her."

Paris loves that her children and those of her friends are able to grow up together.

She said: "All our babies are gonna be growing up together and be friends. I can't wait for all these memories together we get to make."

Paris and Nicole Richie starred alongside each other on 'The Simple Life' in the early 2000s, and Paris recently revealed that she's "so excited" to be reviving the hit reality show.

The heiress is relishing the opportunity to reunite with Nicole, her long-time showbiz pal, for the revival.

She told Us Weekly: "I'm so excited to do this with Nicole.

"We have been best friends since we were two years old. So many of my best and most fun memories are with her. What we created together is so special and this is just going to be so iconic. I am so excited to do this for all the fans."