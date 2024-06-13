Prince William "stepped up to the mark" in the absence of King Charles.

The 41-year-old royal has helped to fill the void while the monarch - who recently returned to public-facing duties - and his wife, the Princess of Wales, have undergone treatment for cancer.

Royal photographer Samir Hussein told Us Weekly: "I think it remains very positive that Prince William has really stepped up to the mark with the king being out of action for a few months."

Samir praised the Prince of Wales for how he's dealt with the situation.

He said: "Prince William’s been through so much, obviously, with what’s been happening with Kate, which we didn’t know about for so long.

"I think he’s done remarkably well in really, really trying circumstances.

"He’s still being himself on engagements, he’s still been joking when he meets with the public."

Buckingham Palace announced in February that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

At the time, it was revealed that the monarch felt "positive" about his treatment and that he was keen to return to public duties as soon as possible.

The statement read: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."