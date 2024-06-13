Rihanna wants Taylor Russell to play her in a biopic.

The 36-year-old singer is a huge fan of the actress, and Rihanna thinks Taylor, 29, is the ideal person to portray her on the silver screen.

Asked who could play her in a movie, Rihanna told E! News: "Taylor. Because she's got a nice forehead and she's fly and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me."

Rihanna - who has sons RZA, two, and Riot, ten months, with her partner A$AP Rocky - believes Taylor is really able to capture her unique essence, adding that the actress is "stunning".

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker said: "I want people to see me in that light. Just gorgeous, she's stunning."

Rihanna was recently spotted wearing an 'I'm Retired' shirt.

And while she hasn't released an album since 'Anti' in 2016, Rihanna has no plans to quit the music business.

The award-winning star told 'Extra': "That was just me looking into the future. I’m not retired.

"I just liked that dress. I got it as a gift and I loved it … They didn’t read the second line. I’m not retired, I’m just retired from dressing up - it’s a lot of effort."

Rihanna also revealed that she'd love to have a baby girl one day, having already had two boys.

Asked about the possibility of having a daughter, she said': "Everybody is pushing for that.

"Look, if I ever get a daughter, I'm gonna show her so much footage - she’s been talked about forever."

Asked if she'd love to have a girl, Rihanna replied: "Of course! A spicy little girl would be so fun."