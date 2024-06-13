Taylor Swift has donated to foodbanks in Edinburgh.

The 34-year-old pop superstar arrived in the Scottish city in early June with her 'Eras' tour and although the Edinburgh Food Project would not disclose exactly how much she has given them, it has been confirmed that her donation will "make a big difference" to those in need.

Bethany Biggar, Edinburgh Food Project Director, told the Daily Record: “We are thrilled that Taylor has decided to support the foodbanks and leave a lasting impact on Edinburgh. Things are really tough for a lot of people right now, so it is lovely to see someone like Taylor spreading such positivity.”

The 'Anti-Hero' songstress has been committed to donating to local foodbanks since her mammoth tour started in 2023 and the charity then called on the Swifties to help as well.

Taylor was forced to briefly stop playing her guitar during one of her dates in Scotland because she was suffering with cramp due to the chill in the air.

She told the crowd: "My hand has frozen in a weird cramp … this is so embarrassing ... it's like performing with a claw.

"No one relates."

And when she returned to the venue on Saturday (08.06.24), she was wearing a pair of black gloves, seemingly to prevent the cramp coming back.

Despite the cold, Taylor relished the experience of performing for her fans in Scotland, admitting that she had an "unforgettable" evening.

The blonde beauty - who performed some of her best-known songs, including 'Cruel Summer' and 'Lover', during the show - said: "Edinburgh, you have given us everything you could possibly give us tonight."

In a nod to Taylor's favourite number, 13, the charity took to social media to ask fans to donate £13 if they could as they thanked the global superstar for her support.

A Facebook post read: "As fans gathered at Murrayfield on Friday for the first of three record-breaking gigs, Edinburgh Food Project found out that Taylor Swift would be making a donation to support foodbanks across the city Tay.lor’s visit will live in Edinburgh’s memories for years to come, and this gift will mean people in crisis will also feel the long-lasting impact.

Thank you so much Taylor – you have changed Edinburgh for good

Want to help? Donate £13."

The 'Love Story' hitmaker continues the European dates of her global tour across Liverpool before hitting Wembley stadium in London on Friday 21 June.