Hailey Bieber has been suffering from "lower back pain" amid her pregnancy.

The 27-year-old supermodel is currently expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, 30, and took to social media on Wednesday (13.06.24) evening to share the unexpected discomfort with her millions of followers.

She wrote on Instagram: "So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?"

The model has also displayed her bump out and about, and was last week photographed at 22-year-old Billie Eilish’s listening party in low shorts and a white crop top underneath a biker’s jacket.

Days before, her bump was again on display while she took a tropical holiday with Justin.

A source has told People the pair already have a name picked out for their upcoming arrival.

They said: “Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved.

“This will be the next important project for Justin.

“He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. “They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”

The insider added Hailey and Justin have been “very emotional” about the prospect of being parents for the first time.

They said: “They feel so blessed. They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out.

“They shared with family and close friends early on.

“It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy it for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed.”

Hailey and Justin have always had a shared ambition to become parents one day.

And the couple feel that now is the perfect time for them to "take this next step in their lives and relationship".

A source shared: "Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood.

"They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship."