Miley Cyrus doesn't have many famous friends.

The 'Flowers' hitmaker admitted she isn't a "very active" part of the entertainment "community" because other stars just don't feel like her "people", though there are certain other artists she has a bond with, such as 'Renaissance' singer Beyonce.

Speaking on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman', she said: "I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room. But there are certain artists.

"Like Beyoncé — who, like us, we’ve known each other for a long time."

The 31-year-old singer - who recently teamed up with Beyonce on 'Il Most Wanted' on the former Destiny's Child singer's latest album 'Cowboy Carter' - values the "kindness and consistency" the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker has always shown.

She said: "Now, just from seeing her, I’ve created, like, a relationship, maybe, a bit more in-depth.

"We haven’t ever had this conversation, so now maybe you and I may be more friends than I’m friends with Beyoncé, but Beyoncé and I have just the kindness and the consistency of everything.

"I’m part of my community in that way, but it’s all quantity — not quality. I’m not very active in that."

The pair first met at the Stand Up to Cancer telethon in 2008 when they were part of a supergroup singing 'Just Stand Up!' with the likes of Fergie, Natasha Bedingfield, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Carrie Underwood and Ashanti.

Miley recalled: "I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and the Queen Bey, and they’re fully grown up, gorgeous, probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning.

"I’m like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I’m standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds. And Beyoncé was so kind to me."