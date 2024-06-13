Devoteam have acquired Ubertas Consulting.

The tech consulting firm, which specialises in Cloud plaforms, AI, cybersecurity and sustainability, are "thrilled" to be expanding their reach across the UK and Ireland after taking on the UK-based AWS business, and hailed the move a "significant milestone" in their growth plans.

Bruno Mota, Group VP of Devoteam A-Cloud, said in a statement: "I’m thrilled to unveil the strategic acquisition of Ubertas Consulting, a leading AWS specialist consultancy firm in the UK, marking a significant milestone in Devoteam's growth trajectory and commitment to deliver unparalleled Cloud solutions across EMEA.

"This strategic move reinforces our vision to provide enhanced customer value through expanded knowledge and an unwavering business focus on driving innovation and transformation in the Cloud computing landscape."

And Ubertas Consulting are just as happy with the acquisition.

John Lacey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, said: “Over the past six years Ubertas Consulting has become recognised as a leading AWS delivery and consulting partner; and today we take another giant step forward as we join the Devoteam group.

"I am thrilled and proud to be part of the Devoteam as I know together we will add more value, as well as technical and business-edge to the solutions and services we deliver to our clients; whatever stage they are at in their AWS Cloud journey.

His co-founder and fellow managing partner, Steven Crowley, added: “Uniting with Devoteam accelerates our mission to create the leading UK AWS Cloud practice, forming a more powerful and competitive entity in the market, delivered through the talent of our people.

"I am incredibly excited by the opportunity to enable more customers with market leading solutions and services as they look to modernise, build and bring innovation with AWS."

The new integrated organisation plans now to scale to meet the rising demand for AWS solutions in the UK and Ireland, empowering businesses to achieve their digital goals.

