Kel Mitchell had a "big argument" with Dan Schneider during his Nickelodeon days.

The 45-year-old actor was a mainstay on the kids' TV network in the late 1990s on shows like 'All That' but following the allegations made in the docuseries 'Quiet On Set' - in which several alumni and former employees accuse show creator Dan of creating a toxic work environment - he has recalled having to walk out of the studios during a heated moment with the TV executive.

Speaking on the 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer' podcast, he said: "I remember me and Dan had a big argument on set. He was like, ‘Let’s go over here to this room right here, in this closet.’ He closed the door and he just took off, you know, just yelling all this wild stuff. Being an adult at this point, I had a decision to make, you know what I mean? I was just like, OK, either we [are] going to fight or either I’m going to leave.

"And so that’s what I did. I left the situation."

During his tenure at Nickelodeon, Dan made stars out of the likes of Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes, and Miranda Cosgrove with shows like 'Victorious', 'The Amanda Show' and 'iCarly' respectively, but it was claimed in the series that he exhibited demeaning behaviour to those beneath him.

The series also featured comments from 'Drake and Josh' star Drake Bell, who suffered "extensive and brutal" abuse at the hands of Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

In 2004, Peck pleaded no contest to a charge of oral copulation with a minor under 16 as well as a charge of performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old. Bell was the plaintiff but his identity as the victim was not made public at the time.

Peck spent 16 months in prison and was mandated to register as a sex offender.

In the documentary, Drake claims that former Nickelodeon writer and 'Drake and Josh' creator Dan Schneider was "unaware" of the abuse.

After the allegations came to light, Dan broke his silence via his reps in which he claimed he was "truly sorry" to any of his former colleagues if they had endured anything but a "positive experience" during their time on the network.

In a statement to Deadline, Schneider's representative said: "Dan expected and asked a lot from his teams.

“They worked long hours and consistently made successful shows. In the challenges of production, Dan could get frustrated at times, and he understands why some employees found that intimidating or stressful.

"In a career spanning 30+ years, Dan worked with thousands of people, many of whom still tell him how much they enjoyed and appreciated working on his shows.

"But he also knows some people did not have a positive experience, and he is truly sorry for that.”