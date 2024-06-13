Adjoa Andoh's kids don't care that she is famous.

The 61-year-old star - who has Liam, 28, and Jesse, 27, with her husband Howard Cunnell as well Daisy, 33, from a previous relationship - is known around the world to Netflix audiences as Lady Danbury in the hit period drama 'Bridgerton' but insisted that because she had always been a jobbing actress before finding global fame, everything is still just normal for her children.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: "They don't care. 'Is there food in the fridge?' That's all they want to know. 'Can you put £20 in my account?' That's what they want. They're really proud of me but they've grown up with it.

"I got my first Equity job and found out I was pregnant with my eldest in the same week so it's been my whole professional life I've had kids.

"So they're just like 'That's what mum does.' It just meant that I didn't go to the sports day, and my packed lunches were rubbish because I didn't have time. All that stuff. I'm just their mum."

The actress began her career in the theatre and then appeared in numerous British television shows as well as films like 'Adulthood' but admitted being a part in such a worldwide hit has meant that she has found a global community with fans around the world.

She said: "It's one of those jobs that has so much love in the room for it. It's amazing to be in something like that. I've been in Warsaw, Johannesburg, I've been in New York. Everywhere I go, the thing I really love about it is that nothing matters other than 'Do you like the show? All right, then we're all here.' That's the focus. It's a joyful thing."