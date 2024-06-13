Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira have revealed the name of their baby boy a year after his birth.

The singer and actor, 55, had his son with his 25-year-old fourth wife Nadia in June 2023, and his partner has taken to Instagram to share a photo of her holding the tot at his first birthday party – alongside a message saying they have called him Marco.

She said in her caption of the image: “Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things… one of them being the greatest love that exists… being your mother, my son.”

Nadia added that was “no way to explain” the “infinite love” she feels for her child and the “excitement” she feels witnessing him grow as she teaches him new things every day.

She said he was “the biggest blessing in my life” and signed off her note: My beloved Marco!”

Nadia and Marc threw a teddy bear-themed fiesta featuring balloon displays and a two-tiered birthday cake to mark Marco’s big day.

The boy is Marc’s seventh child, and he said about the latest addition to his brood in a Father’s Day post last year: “God’s timing is always perfect.”

Beauty queen Nadia announced on Valentine’s Day in February 2023 they were having a baby – two weeks after she married the singer, whose ex-wives include 54-year-old Jennifer Lopez.

They married at the Perez Art Museum in Miami in front of guests including David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda.

Marc was married to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, followed by Jennifer for a decade and Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017.

He has 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with singer Jennifer, and was first linked to Nadia in early 2022 after they were spotted on holiday in Mexico City.

They went official on Instagram with their romance in March that year, and two months later, toasted their engagement in Miami.