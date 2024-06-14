Tallulah Willis has shown off the dramatic “healing” she has experienced from her skin picking disorder.

The 30-year-old actress daughter of Hollywood veterans Bruce Willis, 69, and Demi Moore, 61, took to Instagram to share before-and-after photos of how her face was recovering from the condition dermatillomania or excoriation disorder – a mental health condition that causes sufferers to compulsively scrape at their skin.

She captioned the double-image, one of which showed her with a horrifically scabbed and irritated face and another with a clear complexion: “PICKING HAPPENS!! And then healing can happen.

“Healing doesn’t have to mean clear skin, and it doesn’t mean intrusive thoughts stop intruding, and it doesn’t mean you’re not gonna do it again. It’s small wins.

“There’s such a community in this struggle and I want so badly to share how I achieved my wins and help rescue all the sweet picked faces of the world! (Three sunshine emojis.)”

Tallulah, who also recently revealed she had been diagnosed with autism, revealed in 2021 she was suffering from her skin picking condition – referring to herself as an “antsy handed chronic picker” in an online post.

Tallulah, whose dad Bruce is battling dementia, said her autism has “changed her life” after she learned about it in the summer of 2023.

She revealed her diagnosis in the caption of a throwback video of her and her father on the red carpet at the premiere of the actor’s 2004 film ‘The Whole Ten Yards’, in which the then-10-year-old Tallulah also starred.

She said: “Tell me (you’re) autistic without telling me (you’re) autistic.”

The clip showed Tallulah being held by Bruce as he answered a journalist’s questions while she fiddled with his ears and rubbed her hands over his head.

She added about how it was early signs of her newly diagnosed autism: “Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life.”

Tallulah has also suffered with body dysmorphia and in 2021 told fans on her Instagram she “punished” herself for “not looking like my mom” after being told she looked more like Bruce.

She added: “I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my ‘masculine’ face was the sole reason for my unlovability – FALSE!

“I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with any hairdo! (As are you).

“You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to ‘fix’ the outsides.

“Be mindful of the special and impressionable minds around you and their access to social media and potential triggering imagery or the indicators that hyper-focusing on ones appearance goes deeper then just wanting to feel good in their own skin.”