Shakira finds it "difficult" to achieve a healthy balance in her life.

The 47-year-old pop star - who has sons Sasha, nine, and Milan, 11, with her former partner Gerard Pique - has revealed she finds it tough to balance her career with her responsibilities as a mother.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Shakira shared: "When we're mothers, we never dial it down. We can keep working, but our commitment as mothers is non-negotiable."

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker sees her children as her number one priority in life. However, she acknowledged that it's not easy to find the right balance.

She explained: "Sometimes achieving balance is difficult, right? How much time do you dedicate to yourself, to your work, to the children? But children always come first and what consumes us the most."

Shakira has achieved huge success in her professional life. However, she wants her kids to understand that life isn't always easy.

The singer said: "I want to show them that life isn't linear. It's not how people picture it in the movies. Things don't turn out the way we want them to and you have to deal with disappointment. That's part of the human condition. It's why we're here."

Meanwhile, Shakira previously described monogamy as "utopia".

The award-winning star split from Gerard in acrimonious circumstances back in 2022 - but Shakira still believes in love.

The 'Whenever, Wherever' hitmaker - who was with the former soccer star for more than a decade - told Marie Claire UK: "I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other. I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself.

"Monogamy is a utopia. But I’ve been compensated in other ways, with the love of my fans and my children and true friends."