Eddie Redmayne was offered help by "kind" Warren Beatty after his emails were hacked.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winner has revealed fraudsters got into his account and sent his contacts a message suggesting the actor was in trouble and needed money - and Warren was the only one who got in touch to ask if Eddie needed any assistance.

During an appearance on ' Late Night With Seth Meyers', Eddie explained: "I was actually in New York at the time and I had a big night the night before. And I woke up in New York and I turned on my phone and I listened to this voicemail.

"And I turned to my wife [Hannah Bagshawe], and I said, ‘I think Warren Beatty has just left me a voicemail checking [if] I’m okay and whether I need money.'

"I was sort of hungover and trying to make sense of this thing."

Eddie went on to reveal fraudsters had used his account to send a "very persuasive email saying that I was stuck and needed [ money or help]".

He was able to resolve the issue, but he remains forever grateful to Warren for reaching out and offering to help out.

Eddie added: "To Warren’s incredible, generous credit, he was pretty much the only person who was kind enough to help to bail me out. But like, to this day, that man has a great place in my heart."

Among those who received emails from the fraudsters was Eddie's former roommate Jamie Dornan, and the actor revealed his longtime pal received the money request and did nothing, joking: "Which, by the way, he didn’t send," adding that Warren must be his "only good friend".

Dornan previously mentioned the scam story during an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast earlier this year, explaining: "We all just got individual emails, saying, ‘Guys, I need you to wire me some cash.’ And fair credit, Warren Beatty was like, ‘Whatever you need'.

"What a legend."