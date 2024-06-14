Catherine, Princess of Wales is "making good progress" with her cancer treatment.

The 42-year-old royal - who is married to Prince William and has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis with him - announced towards the end of March that she had been undergoing preventative treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer and in her first official update since, she admitted in a new statement released on Friday (14.06.24) that she has been "blown away" by the support shown to her.

She said: "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

Catherine also noted that she will be making her first official public appearance at Trooping the Colour over the weekend and even though she is "not out of the woods yet" with regards to her health, she is focusing on taking things one day at a time.

She said: "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."