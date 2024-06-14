Zac Efron thinks Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale will be the "best moms ever".

The 36-year-old actor starred alongside Vanessa - whom he also dated for a period of five years - and Ashley in the 'High School Musical' film series in the late 2000s and is thrilled that both of his former co-stars are now expecting babies.

He told Access Hollywood: "They're gonna be the best moms ever. Those girls, are you kidding me? Oh my gosh! We're gonna have some fun family reunions coming up."

Vanessa is expecting her first baby with her husband Cole Tucker, whilst Ashley and her husband Christopher French already have three-year-old Juniper French together and are expecting another.

Vanessa - who starred as Gabriella Montez in the 'High School Musical' franchise - debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet before the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in March.

Meanwhile, Ashley - who played Sharpay Evans in the franchise but also starred in 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody at the same time - admitted that she hadn't imagined having another baby. because of how "hard" the labour had been for her.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: "After I had Jupiter, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this again.’

“I think it was like, physically really hard on me. "It was just like, not for me the most amazing experience.

"I think I started to think about it in that way, that like what a blessing it is to be able to have this cute little baby come into the world.

“When I think about it, do I see Ju-Ju as like, an only child?

“I’m excited and Jupiter’s excited."