Patrick Stump is trying to be a "cool dad" while he still can.

The 40-year-old rock star - who has Declan, nine, and seven-year-old Antero with his wife Elisa Yao - is best known as the lead singer of Fall Out Boy but also works on the composes the music for 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' and has been "savouring" hids kids' admiration for him because he knows that he will become "lame" to them as soon as they hit their teenage years.

He told People: "They love the show, which makes it such a joy to get to talk about. No one's parents, no matter how cool you are, you are never going to be the cool parent. Your kids are always going to grow.

"At some point, teenage years will hit and they'll think you're lame or whatever. So I'm savouring this. I'm like, this is the coolest I'm ever going to be."

The 'Grand Theft Autumn' rocker also noted that some fans might not realise that the majority of his time is spent behind the scenes and thinks it is "really great" when something he has written is finally picked up by his kids when it makes it onto TV.

He said: "I don't think people realise this is most of what I do these days. You see me on tour and whatever, and that's almost like a break from this. I'm so focused on 'Spider-Man' right now and Spidey all year round.

"When I'm working on stuff, I work on a song and it doesn't air for a year or two sometimes, so I'll forget, and I don't know when these things are coming out. So then my kids will just show up singing one of the songs. I'm like, ‘Oh, is the episode out?’ And it's really great!"